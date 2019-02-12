Downtown Reno Partnership gets $35K grant from Nevada GOED

RENO, Nev. — The Nevada Governor's Office of Economic Development has awarded nearly $100,000 in grants to help fund six downtown main street revitalization projects, including $35,000 to the Downtown Reno Partnership.

According to a Feb. 12 GOED news release, the state agency OK’d the six applications for the funding through the Nevada Main Street program, a public-private partnership aimed at helping restore downtown communities, in addition to and attracting and retaining businesses.

"Towns' main streets are the backbone of our state and my administration is committed to investments in our communities that helps small businesses," Gov. Steve Sisolak said in a statement. "The Nevada Main Street program helps grow local economies and attract visitors to see all that Nevada communities have to offer."

==========

RELATED: Biggest Little Revival? Downtown Reno Partnership seeks to address homelessness and boost business

==========

Recommended Stories For You

Nevada Main Street Revitalization Grants are awarded annually and may fund up to 70 percent of a project's cost with a 30 percent match with in-kind donations and volunteer time.

The following projects were awarded grants:

Downtown Reno Partnership: $35,000 to develop an educational brochure for businesses and property owners; place pop-up art in vacant properties; and place streetscape enhancements in downtown Reno.

$35,000 to develop an educational brochure for businesses and property owners; place pop-up art in vacant properties; and place streetscape enhancements in downtown Reno. White Pine County Main Street: $30,000 for a project to contract an advertising agency to create a style guide and a downtown marketing guide to include banners and wayfinding signs.

$30,000 for a project to contract an advertising agency to create a style guide and a downtown marketing guide to include banners and wayfinding signs. Gardnerville Main Street: $1,700 for a project to purchase banners for the highway and side street to highlight upcoming community events.

$1,700 for a project to purchase banners for the highway and side street to highlight upcoming community events. Lovelock Revitalization Association: $4,000 to buy informational billboards in three locations on Interstate 80 to promote Lovelock events and to buy tourist maps.

$4,000 to buy informational billboards in three locations on Interstate 80 to promote Lovelock events and to buy tourist maps. Wells Mainstreet: $20,000 for a project to assess vacant properties within Wells to assist property owners to attract businesses to the area.

$20,000 for a project to assess vacant properties within Wells to assist property owners to attract businesses to the area. Humboldt Museum: $8,506 to create and publish a Winnemucca Historic walking tour book and window and yard signs promoting the book.

Nevada first started the Nevada Main Streets program in 2017 to support towns and counties trying to revitalize downtowns.

For more information about the Nevada GOED's Main Street Program or to apply, visit diversifynevada.com.