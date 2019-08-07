Downtown Reno Partnership hires Nathan Digangi as economic development manager

RENO, Nev. — The Downtown Reno Partnership last week announced the hiring of a new economic development manager, Nathan Digangi.

According to an Aug. 1 press release provided by Foundry, Digangi will work alongside the partnership’s executive director, Alex Stettinski, to bring new business and development leads to downtown Reno.

“They plan to work together to attract retailers for university students and apply for grant money to beautify the district, for example,” the release reads. “They will also engage property owners, developers, businesses and investors through direct contact, surveys, forums and roundtables to gather feedback, discover new opportunities for growth and to understand downtown challenges.”

“I want to discover or identify sources of data and develop a system to centralize that data,” said Digangi, about his plan for his first 90 days, in a statement. “I want to gather as much feedback as possible from downtown stakeholders to see how their ideas align with the current trends.”

Once the Downtown Reno Partnership has created a database for economic information, Digangi said he hopes to make key pieces of that information available to the public.

Digangi previously ran a web services company and is an expert in digital technology and online systems. He was the lead organizer for 1 Million Cups Reno and co-organizer for Startup Weekend Reno and Ignite Reno.

He is an EDAWN Entrepreneur Advisory Board member.