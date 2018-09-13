Downtown Sparks mixed-used property sells for $865,000
SPARKS, Nev. — Dickson Commercial Group in early September announced the successful sale of a quartet of buildings within a large mixed-use property property in downtown Sparks.
According to a DCG press release, Randy Walker of DCG represented the seller, Park Village Square LTD, in the sale of 1500, 1516 and 1564 Prater Way, and 1565 F Street. Trevor Richardson of DCG represented the buyer, Bajwa Properties LLC.
The mixed-use property, consisting of an auto smog shop, fast food restaurant, 17 multifamily units and one single-family property, sold for $865,000.
The overall portfolio totals are 40,468 square feet of land, including paved parking and room for possible expansion.