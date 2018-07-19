Eagle Valley Market owners in Carson buy building for $720K

CARSON CITY, Nev. — After operating out of the location for two decades, Rajwant Sandhu, owner of Eagle Valley Market in Carson City, purchased the market's building at 933 Woodside Drive.

The deal was worth $720,000, according to a news release provided by Nevada State Development Corporation, which facilitated financing with an SBA 504 loan at a rate of 4.641 percent.

Heritage Bank of Nevada also contributed to the finance package.

"We've had the pleasure of serving Carson City and the surrounding area for more than 20 years in this spot, and we are thrilled to be able to take advantage of the opportunity to buy our own building," Sandhu said in an NSDC-provided statement. "Ever since I bought the business in 2010, I've had my eye on owning the property outright. A low-interest SBA 504 loan with a low down payment went a long way toward helping me achieve that goal."

Sandhu reportedly operates two convenience stores in Carson City — Eagle Valley Market and Fairview Food Mart, at 1501 Fairview Drive, which she has run since 2011.

She and her son Manroop Sandhu are the key managers of the businesses. Together they oversee all management and day-to-day activities of the stores.

