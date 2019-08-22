East Coast auto parts retailer expanding to Reno, to fill 100 jobs

RENO, Nev. — A Massachusetts-based auto parts retailer will soon expand its services to Reno and plans to hire 100 or more employees by this fall.

Rick Green, CEO of 1A Auto, announced this week the company has signed a 5-year lease at a new 150,000-square-foot fulfillment facility on Moya Boulevard in Reno in order to better serve customers on the West Coast.

According to an Aug. 20 press release provided by the company, 1A Auto plans to hire “a minimum of 100 employees to execute customer orders for auto parts and same day shipping.”

The Reno fulfillment center is expected to be fully operational Oct. 1.

“We are experiencing a higher demand for our quality auto parts online every day,” Green said in the release. “Our company’s mission is to make your car repairs go smoothly and to become your trusted source for auto parts. This new facility will be a big part of helping our employees to continue to fulfill that mission.”

The company plans to begin hiring soon in Reno. Interested applicants can apply on the 1A Auto website at http://www.1aauto.com/careers.

According the job listing for General Manager of the Reno operation, the facility will handle 20% inbound freight, in addition to roughly 25% of total fulfillment customer demand and returns.

According to the release, Rick and Mike Green founded 1A Auto in 1999 in Westford, Massachusetts, by selling parts out of a garage, and have since grown the business into the country’s “largest online auto parts retailer.”

The company says it has experienced 30% growth each year since 1999 and employs over 600 people in its facilities nationwide, which include Westford and Littleton in Massachusetts; Nashua, New Hampshire; Olathe, Kansas; and now Reno.