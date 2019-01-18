EDAWN appoints 7 new board members for 2019

RENO, Nev. — The Economic Development Authority of Western Nevada (EDAWN) recently announced the appointment of seven new members to its Board of Trustees, as well as members of the 2019 EDAWN Executive Committee.

According to a news release provided by EDAWN, new members to the board are as follows:

• Lindsey Dal Porto, Head of Talent, Bombora

• Randy Holleschau, CEO, Elemental LED

• Wally Murray, President/CEO, Greater Nevada Credit Union

• Lance Semenko, President, Q&D Construction

• Ken Stark, Founder, Stark & Associates Commercial Real Estate

• Gene Wong, Managing Director, Mountain West Tech Accelerator, LLC

• Naomi Duerr, Reno City Council Member, Ward 2

Meanwhile, the 2019 EDAWN Executive Committee members are as follows: Stuart Brady, Wells Fargo Bank, Chair; Keith Burrowes, Sierra Integrated Systems, Vice-Chair; Len Savage, Savage & Son, Treasurer; Amy Lessinger, RE/MAX Realty Affiliates, Secretary; and Leigh Goddard, McDonald Carano LLP, Past-Chair.

Go to http://www.edawn.org to learn more about EDAWN and for a full list of 2019 board members.