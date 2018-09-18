EDAWN honors 10 ‘Arts & Business’ award winners for 2018

RENO, Nev. — Ten winners were announced Sept. 13 at the 2018 “EDAWN Arts & Business Luncheon and Awards” at the Eldorado Resort Casino.

This event was held in partnership with the city of Reno, city of Sparks, Sierra Arts Foundation, UNR College of Liberal Arts and the Economic Development Authority of Western Nevada (EDAWN) to recognize businesses and individuals who have “demonstrated exceptional support and engagement with the local arts and culture community,” according to an EDAWN press release.

More than 45 entrees were submitted; over 400 business representatives, government leaders and individuals in the arts community — including Sparks Mayor Geno Martini, Reno Councilmember Naomi Duerr and Sparks City Councilmember Charlene Bybee — attended the event.

The winners are:

Artown – Microenterprise Company Award (6 or fewer employees)

Living Stones – Small Company Award (7-49 employees)

Recommended Stories For You

Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority – Medium Company Award (50-299 employees)

NV Energy – Large Company Award (300+ employees)

Christine Kelly, Sundance Books and Music – Leadership Award

William C. Thornton, Thornton Enterprises – Lifetime Achievement Award

Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts – Excellence in Arts Business Management Award

Jen Johanson, Kendyl Depoali Middle School – Arts Education Award

Tilio Lagatta, Blackfire Real Estate Investors – Developer Award

Rotary Club of Reno – Service Club Award

Go to http://www.edawn.org to learn more about EDAWN.