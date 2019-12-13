EDAWN honors 22 companies that relocated or expanded to Reno-Sparks in 2019

RENO, Nev. — Twenty-two companies that relocated to Greater Reno-Sparks, in addition to several existing companies that expanded their workforce this year, were honored Dec. 12 at the Economic Development of Western Nevada’s “2019 New and Expanded Companies” welcome reception.

According to a press release from EDAWN, 11 technology-related companies represented the largest industry segment of new companies in 2019 that EDAWN assisted in relocating to greater Reno-Sparks. Further, 14 new corporate headquarters established here this year.

“Both are strong indicators that our community continues to move in the right direction,” according to the release.

The company relocations and expansions led to more than 1,300 new jobs being added to the region, according to EDAWN.

Some of the larger companies honored Dec. 12 include: MOBE, from Minnesota (300 jobs added); Uplift, from California (267 new jobs); and 1A Auto, from Massachusetts (150 new jobs).

In all, 65 percent of the relocated companies that EDAWN assisted this year came from California.

“Greater Reno-Sparks is one of the fastest growing communities in the United States, and sustaining this economic growth requires attracting new companies like the ones recognized at this event,” according to the press release.

According to EDAWN, more than 400 business and government leaders attended the annual event Dec. 12 at the Peppermill in Reno.

“Thank you to all the honored companies and for your confidence in our community,”Mike Kazmierski, President and CEO of EDAWN, said in the release. “The new opportunities this creates for our workforce are certain to have a positive impact for generations to come and I couldn’t be more excited.”