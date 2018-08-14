EDAWN’s 3rd annual Arts & Business awards set for Sept. 13

RENO, Nev. â€” In partnershipÂ with the city of Reno, city of Sparks, Sierra Arts Foundation and UNR/College of Liberal Arts, the Economic Development Authority of Western Nevada (EDAWN) will host its “Arts & Business Luncheon and Awards” next month.

Per EDAWN, the event will recognize 10 local businesses, organizations and individuals in Greater Reno-Sparks who have "demonstrated exceptional support and engagement with the local arts and culture community."

The presentation will take place on Sept. 13 at the Eldorado Resort Casino Convention Center from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Keynote speaker Laura Zabel, executive director for Springboard for the Arts, will discuss the impact of arts and culture to the growth and development of communities.

Her presentation will review what businesses and individuals can do to support arts and culture in their communities and why involvement is important for the continued economic vitality of the Greater Reno-Sparks region.

Go here to view nominees for Business of the Year.Â

Go here to view all other nominees.Â

Go to http://www.edawn.org/news-events/events to learn more and to register.