EDAWN’s Arts & Business Luncheon to honor 10 winners Sept. 12

RENO, Nev. — The Economic Development Authority of Western Nevada is hosting its fourth annual “Arts & Business Luncheon and Awards” next month.

According to an EDAWN press release, the awards will recognize 10 local businesses, organizations and individuals in Greater Reno-Sparks that have demonstrated exceptional support and engagement with the local arts and culture community.

Go here for a full list of nominees this year.

The luncheon and awards presentation will take place Sept. 12 at the Silver Legacy Resort from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 pm. The event is presented in partnership with the city of Reno, city of Sparks, Sierra Arts Foundation and University of Nevada, Reno College of Liberal Arts.

“The EDAWN Arts & Business Luncheon and Awards is an opportunity for the community to show their appreciation for the arts, the businesses who support them as well as the significant economic impact they make to our region,” said Mike Kazmierski, EDAWN president/CEO, in a statement.

In addition to the awards being revealed, the event will feature a keynote speech from Christen Boone, who is President/CEO of the Fund for the Arts based out of Louisville, Kentucky, one of the country’s largest privately funded regional arts agencies.

“Boone will discuss the impact of arts and culture to the growth and development of communities,” according to the EDAWN release. “Her presentation will review what businesses and individuals can do to support arts and culture in their communities and why involvement is important for the continued economic vitality of the Greater Reno-Sparks region.”

Tickets to attend the Sept. 12 luncheon are $35 per person, or $350 for a table of 10. Go here to register and learn more.