EDAWN’s eighth annual ‘Existing Industry Awards’ set for Oct. 17

RENO, Nev. — The Economic Development Authority of Western Nevada’s eighth annual “Existing Industry Awards” are scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 17, at the Grand Sierra Resort.

According to an EDAWN press release, the event “is our community’s opportunity to recognize and celebrate the success and accomplishments of the many outstanding companies that make up the backbone of our regional economy — our existing primary employers.”

Tickets cost $35 for the event, and advance registration is required. Go here to RSVP and to learn more.

More than 30 Reno- and Sparks-area companies and businesses are up for awards this year. Below is a full list of nominees, courtesy of EDAWN:

TECH INNOVATION AWARD

Breadware, Inc.

DLL Technologies LLC

Drone System Technologies, LLC

Figure Technologies

GroupGets LLC

HORIBA Instruments Reno Technology Center

ITS Logistics

Nevada Nano

Panasonic Energy of North America

PC-Doctor, Inc.

Private Eyes Screening

Tactical Air Support, Inc.

CORPORATE CITIZEN AWARD-SMALL

AVA Logistics, LLC

DLL Technologies LLC

KPS3 Marketing

Jimmy Beans Wool

CORPORATE CITIZEN AWARD-LARGE

Custom Ink

Noble Studios

NOW Health Group, Inc.

UPS

Zazzle Inc.

EMPLOYEES FIRST AWARD-SMALL

Davidson’s Organics Teas

Full Tilt Logistics

KPS3 Marketing

Simco Imported Shoes, Inc.

EMPLOYEES FIRST AWARD-LARGE

Alchemy

Charles River Laboratories

Figure Technologies

Intuit, Inc.

ITS Logistics

Nature’s Way Brands

NOW Health Group, Inc.

Panasonic Energy of North America

Via Seating

Zazzle Inc.

SMALL BUT MIGHTY