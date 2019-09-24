EDAWN’s eighth annual ‘Existing Industry Awards’ set for Oct. 17
RENO, Nev. — The Economic Development Authority of Western Nevada’s eighth annual “Existing Industry Awards” are scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 17, at the Grand Sierra Resort.
According to an EDAWN press release, the event “is our community’s opportunity to recognize and celebrate the success and accomplishments of the many outstanding companies that make up the backbone of our regional economy — our existing primary employers.”
Tickets cost $35 for the event, and advance registration is required. Go here to RSVP and to learn more.
More than 30 Reno- and Sparks-area companies and businesses are up for awards this year. Below is a full list of nominees, courtesy of EDAWN:
TECH INNOVATION AWARD
- Breadware, Inc.
- DLL Technologies LLC
- Drone System Technologies, LLC
- Figure Technologies
- GroupGets LLC
- HORIBA Instruments Reno Technology Center
- ITS Logistics
- Nevada Nano
- Panasonic Energy of North America
- PC-Doctor, Inc.
- Private Eyes Screening
- Tactical Air Support, Inc.
CORPORATE CITIZEN AWARD-SMALL
- AVA Logistics, LLC
- DLL Technologies LLC
- KPS3 Marketing
- Jimmy Beans Wool
CORPORATE CITIZEN AWARD-LARGE
- Custom Ink
- Noble Studios
- NOW Health Group, Inc.
- UPS
- Zazzle Inc.
EMPLOYEES FIRST AWARD-SMALL
- Davidson’s Organics Teas
- Full Tilt Logistics
- KPS3 Marketing
- Simco Imported Shoes, Inc.
EMPLOYEES FIRST AWARD-LARGE
- Alchemy
- Charles River Laboratories
- Figure Technologies
- Intuit, Inc.
- ITS Logistics
- Nature’s Way Brands
- NOW Health Group, Inc.
- Panasonic Energy of North America
- Via Seating
- Zazzle Inc.
SMALL BUT MIGHTY
- DLL Technologies LLC
- DSSP Inc.
- DSX Voice
