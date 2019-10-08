EDAWN’s ‘Work Live Play’ website gets facelift to help job-seekers

RENO, Nev. — The Economic Development Authority of Western Nevada’s “Work Live Play Reno Tahoe” website was recently redesigned in an effort to offer “a more streamlined experience to search for career opportunities and community information about the Greater Reno-Sparks area.”

According to an EDAWN press release, the website — WorkLivePlayRenoTahoe.com — “is a collaborative initiative to help recruit talented people who enjoy living in a vibrant community, with a great lifestyle and exciting career opportunities.”

“The Reno-Tahoe area is changing and is more than just a vacation destination,” Nancy McCormick, senior vice president at EDAWN, said in a statement. “It’s a place with an amazing lifestyle and where careers are made.”

The website — which, per EDAWN, records more than 20,000 page views a month — acts as a portal, letting users navigate to company hiring sites, learn more about available jobs and upload resumes. Among other updates, a new “Stats” page also provides up-to-date labor and job market data from labor market analytics firm EMSI.

As an added service, job seekers can start an email conversation with a “WorkLivePlay coach,” who can help upload resumes, answer questions about the community and help direct job seekers to opportunities.

Website partners include the city of Reno, city of Sparks, Northern Nevada Human Resources Association and the Nevada Association of Employers, in addition to Washoe, Storey and Lyon counties, the state of Nevada, and the Reno Sparks Convention and Visitors Authority.