Editor column: Welcome back, NNBW — we’ve missed you!

RENO, Nev. — It’s the morning of Feb. 5, 2020, and I’m beyond pleased to welcome readers and subscribers to the “new” Northern Nevada Business Weekly.

After operating a monthly print schedule the last 20 months under the now-defunct Northern Nevada Business View brand, we’re back to where it all started when the NNBW launched in 2001: a weekly publication cycle.

It seems every few months we read headlines about newsrooms across America that are downsizing, news operations cutting publication frequency, or still other media organizations rolling out the latest round of layoffs under the veil of “reorganizing the operation to better position ourselves for financial success in the long-term … doing more with less … yada, yada, yada.”

As a professional journalist the past 12-plus years across greater Reno-Tahoe, I’ve seen and endured my fair share of reorganizations. To no one’s surprise, they’re hardly fun, which is why it’s refreshing for once to share such positive news.

Starting this week, we’re increasing our print frequency by 333 percent — from 12 times a year to 52. OK, so maybe it’s a stretch to attach such a gaudy percentage figure like that to our transition, but as I’ve come to learn so well over the years, the numbers don’t lie.

So now that we’re a weekly again, what else is changing? There are several things you’ll see in our “new” weekly publication that aren’t much of a change, if at all, from our previous monthly model.

The main thing not changing is we’re still committed to publishing content daily on our website and through social media.

We publish several news stories, briefs and Voices columns every day at http://www.nnbw.com, and that won’t change in 2020 — in fact, the frequency in which we publish will actually start to increase as we inherently put out more content on a weekly basis.

If you haven’t yet done so, I strongly encourage you to sign up for our daily e-newsletter by entering your email in the “Sign Up for Our Newsletters” header on the front page of our website.

Further, when it comes to content and page flow in print, you’ll see much of the same as you have the previous many months. This includes featuring various business news stories across the first half of the paper, with subsequent pages devoted to recurring items like News Briefs, People Briefs, Business Leads, Voices, etc.

That said, there are some changes, too. A few key highlights:

No longer will you see “Opinion” content in the NNBW or online. Instead, we’ll devote space each week to “Voices” columns: some from recurring authors; some from business organizations throughout the region; and some from various guest authors. Interested in submitting a Voices column? Email me at kmacmillan@nevadanewsgroup.com.

Our popular Breakfast & Business panel series will be quarterly instead of monthly in 2020 at the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, and the first one is Thursday, Feb. 13, with a focus on 2020 Business Outlook & Economic Development.

In the lead-up to those panels, we’ll publish special “B2B Industry Focus” editions that will be mailed to subscribers, as well as all businesses across Northern Nevada with more than 15 employees. That equates to thousands of extra copies each quarter. Considering the timing, the first “B2B Industry Focus” of 2020 is included in the first print edition of the new NNBW (today, Feb. 5); flip to the B-section to read more in the lead-up to the Feb. 13 event.

Moving forward, we’re also pleased to announce a pair of content-sharing partnerships with regional media as we look to do our best in publishing plentiful business content.

The first is one with which many NNBW readers are already familiar: We’re reinvigorating our previous partnership with KUNR, the flagship National Public Radio station in Reno that’s operated by the University of Nevada, Reno.

For various reasons, our partnership was on hiatus for the past year, but starting this month, you’ll once again be able to listen to NNBW Reporter Kaleb M. Roedel from time to time on the 88.7 FM dial as a KUNR affiliate, reporting on some of Northern Nevada’s most omnipresent business stories. In turn, you’ll also see KUNR stories displayed from time to time on our website.

If you don’t tune in on a regular basis, or haven’t followed KUNR on social media, I wholeheartedly recommend you do so, as there’s great journalism happening over at the Edmund J. Cain Hall on the UNR campus.

The second partnership is with The Nevada Independent. For those uninitiated, the Indy bills itself as a nonpartisan, nonprofit news and opinion website. Founded in 2017 by veteran political journalist and commentator Jon Ralston, the site and its supporting channels “are focused on ethical, unbiased and transparent journalism,” with its staff working to, “gather and disseminate important public information and increase civic engagement.”

Jon’s team of dedicated journalists does excellent work on various topics in Nevada, including the economy. We’ll be publishing various gaming, cannabis, real estate, technology and other business news from the Indy online and in print on a regular basis.

As I’ve met with various business leaders and readers over the past few weeks across Northern Nevada, one thing I’ve reiterated is that we’re a lean editorial team here.

Considering that, I believe there’s great value in creating media partnerships like these, particularly in a modern era in which newsrooms are shrinking and journalists are constantly tasked with “doing more with less.”

I hope you find some of this additional content — and, our new weekly publication as a whole — worth the investment. We’re thrilled to work hard to bring it to you.

Kevin MacMillan is managing editor of the Northern Nevada Business Weekly. Reach him for comment at kmacmillan@nevadanewsgroup.com.