Eight restaurants join Carson City’s new Green Dining District

CARSON CITY, Nev. — Eight restaurants have been announced so far as being part of Carson City’s new Green Dining District.

According to an April 24 news release, funding for the pilot program championed by the nonprofit greenUP! comes from the Nevada Department of Conservation & Natural Resources' Division of Environmental Protection's (NDEP) Sustainable Materials Management Recycling Program grant announced in December.

“As part of the Green Dining District launch in Carson City, greenUP! is providing recycling guides to at least 30 restaurants on Carson Street, between Stewart and Winnie Streets to encourage them to take action to eliminate straw usage, discontinue use of Styrofoam containers, compost their food waste, and practice energy saving measures at their establishments,” according to the news release.

The following eight restaurants committed to the pilot program are: Artisan Café, Cafe At Adele’s, Flavors of India, Garibaldi's, Gather, LA Bakery, the Martin Hotel Restaurant, and Scoups Ice Cream and Soup Bar.

"I am looking so forward to participating in this exciting new initiative moving Carson City forward to Green Dining and being resourceful and thoughtful of the food we can use instead of waste in our growing and thriving community,” said Jeanne Dey, owner of Artisan Cafe, in a statement.

"The restaurants are making a significant commitment to be part of this program,” added Donna Walden, president of the greenUP! board and leader of the Green Dining District program, in a statement. “Several of them already have some good environmental practices and all are looking to better our community by practicing sustainability."

Recommended Stories For You

The nonprofit will accept new restaurants into the pilot until May 20. For more information, visit greenupnow.biz or email info@greenupnow.biz.