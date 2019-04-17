Emmy-nominated AR/VR expert Cathy Hackl to present April 25 in Reno

RENO, Nev. — PRSA Sierra Nevada and the Reynolds School of Journalism are teaming up to bring Emmy-nominated communicator-turned-virtual-reality-and-augmented-reality global speaker Cathy Hackl to Reno.

According to a news release, Hackl will be the keynote speaker at PRSA Sierra Nevada’s a half-day workshop, “Work and Life Hacks for Communications Pros,” on April 25 at the Silver Legacy Resort Casino.

She will use her expertise in augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR) to discuss its trends in public relations and marketing communication.

Aacording to PRSA, “Hackl is at the forefront of integrating future technology and storytelling into content marketing.” As an example, at PRSA Icon 2018, she unveiled what she called the world’s first-ever holographic press release.

At the Reno event, Hackl is expected to unveil a “holographic business card” during her keynote speech. Attendees will also learn:

How brands are using AR and VR successfully in their marketing and communications.

How to start planning a strategy for this new era.

Where marketing and communications are heading in the 2020s.

"We listened to members and built a program fit for entry-level to well-experienced practitioners, PR pros and small business owners needing communication tips," said Alison Gaulden, APR. "Virtual and augmented reality is not the future; they are now. Gen Z expects it and our keynote Cathy Hackl will share key insights in this growing trend."

AR/VR is forecasted to have a nearly $200 billion market size by 2022. From education and apps to news, marketing and gaming, this technology can be applied to nearly any type of business. The University of Nevada, Reno has a virtual reality lab where students can explore and experiment with augmented and virtual reality. The Reynolds School of Journalism also offers a course on virtual reality in photography. Hackl will visit the Reynolds School after her keynote speech to discuss these new trends and where they're heading.

For more information on the workshop and to purchase tickets, visit PRSA's Eventbrite. Attendees can go to the lunch and keynote speech for $45, or attend the full workshop for $99. Discounted rates are available for PRSA and PRSSA members.

Go here to learn more about Hackl.