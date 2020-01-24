Employee engagement, levity leadership expert to keynote Jan. 31 WIN Nevada event

RENO, Nev. — WIN Nevada’s next speaker series features keynote speaker Tami Evans, who will teach attendees tools that help them reach personal and professional potential through the power of laughter and fun.

The meeting takes place on Friday, Jan. 31, from 7-9 a.m. at the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa.

Through this entertaining keynote, attendees will learn tools to help:

Improve communication

Increase self-confidence

Activate a positive workplace

Keep team members motivated, optimistic, energized

“Connection creates culture and culture creates employee engagement and client confidence,” Evans explains. “And the fastest way to connect is through levity.”

She adds that engagement empowers employees to collaborate through challenges, create innovative solutions and communicate confidently, all of which translates to improvements to the bottom line.

Formerly the president of the National Speakers Association of NYC, Evans has worked as a corporate manager, university professor and communications specialist, as well as a fashion designer and professional actress. She holds an MFA and BAA degrees in broadcasting communications and theatre. For more information, visit http://www.tamievans.com.

Breakfast is $45 for non-members and $20 for members who do not have a pre-paid membership.

This press release was provided by WIN Nevada. For more information, visit http://www.win-nevada.com.