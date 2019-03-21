Environment, sustainability topic of NNBV April Breakfast & Business event

RENO, Nev. — The Northern Nevada Business View’s next Breakfast & Business panel discussion will take place 7-9 a.m. Thursday, April 4, at the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa.

The topic is Environment and Sustainability. The following 4-person panel will touch on topics such as climate, energy and water initiatives, in addition to an update on commitments from regional organizations to become efficient and environmentally friendly:

• Lynne Barker: Sustainability Manager, City of Reno

• Alan Brislain, President and CEO, Food Bank of Northern Nevada

• Karin Hilgersom, President, Truckee Meadows Community College

• Randi Reed, co-owner, Haus of Reed; chapter executive, NAIOP Northern Nevada

NNBV Publisher Dawn Gowery will moderate the panel, which also will discuss how businesses can assist the community, as well as their own companies, in creating a more sustainable future.

The NNBV's Breakfast & Business series takes place the first Thursday of each month (excluding January and February; also, the July event is July 11 due to the Independence Day holiday), allowing regional business leaders and residents to network and hear from an expert panel on various topics, all while enjoying a hearty breakfast.

Tickets cost $20 for NNBV subscribers, and $25 for non-subscribers. Go here to purchase a ticket and learn more.