EO Reno Tahoe to host membership drive event on Feb. 22

RENO, Nev. — EO Reno Tahoe — the 37-member local branch of the global Entrepreneurs’ Organization (EO) network — is seeking new members.

The organization will host a membership drive event from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Feb. 22 at The Depot Craft Brewery Distillery at 325 E 4th St. in Reno.

According to EO Reno Tahoe, the event will be modeled after what it calls “The Forum Experience” — the goal being to provide a safe environment for members to:

• Discuss anything without fear of confidentiality being broken;

• Discuss issues without risk of being judged by others; and

• Share, learn and grow with a close group of peers.

Those invited include members interested in being a mock forum moderator, or to tell a brief compelling story about their EO experience

Go here to learn more and to register. You can also email Email Kristen Chasey at admin@eort.org for information.

Founded in 1987, the Entrepreneurs’ Organization (EO) is a global business network of 13,000+ leading entrepreneurs in 185 chapters and 58 countries.

The Reno-Tahoe branch includes 37 members employing 1,470 members, responsible for $2.65 million in median sales. Visit http://www.eonetwork.org/renotahoe to learn more.