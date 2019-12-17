Erika Lamb named 2020 president of Reno/Sparks Association of Realtors
RENO, Nev. — The Reno/Sparks Association of Realtors recently installed its new slate of officers and directors for 2020.
Erika Lamb, Realtor and owner of Welcome Home Property Management and Investment will serve as RSAR’s 2020 president, replacing Angelica Reyes, of The Right Choice Realty, who was the association’s president for 2019.
The following are RSAR’s officers for 2020, according to a Nov. 27 press release from KPS3:
- President, Erika Lamb, Welcome Home Property Management and Investment
- President-Elect, Gary MacDonald, Dickson Realty
- Treasurer, Sarah Scattini, RE/MAX Premier Properties
- Immediate Past President, Angelica Reyes, The Right Choice Realty
- Director, John Graham, Haute Properties Nevada
- Director, Dave Hansen, Coldwell Banker Select Real Estate
- Director, Christopher Raynor, eXp Relaty
- Director, Pat Schweigert, ERA Realty Central
- Director, Shelly Dougherty, ERA Realty Central
- Director, Sandra Mullét, Solid Source Realty
- Fernley Director, Joe Reisenauer, Coldwell Banker Select Real Estate
- Affiliate Director, Nick Serrano, Greater Nevada Mortgage
- Northern Nevada Regional MLS Trustee Director, Helen Graham, Haute Properties Nevada
Further, according to the Nov. 27 announcement, the following people have completed their term on the RSAR Board of Directors:
- Brenda Aucutt, HomeGate Realty of Nevada
- Nanette Fink Eaton, Real Estate in Nevada
- Cary DeMars, Chase International Real Estate
- Margaret Palmer, Ferrari-Lund Real Estate
Go to rsar.net to learn more about the Reno/Sparks Association of Realtors.
