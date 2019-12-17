Erika Lamb named 2020 president of Reno/Sparks Association of Realtors

RENO, Nev. — The Reno/Sparks Association of Realtors recently installed its new slate of officers and directors for 2020.

Erika Lamb, Realtor and owner of Welcome Home Property Management and Investment will serve as RSAR’s 2020 president, replacing Angelica Reyes, of The Right Choice Realty, who was the association’s president for 2019.

The following are RSAR’s officers for 2020, according to a Nov. 27 press release from KPS3:

President, Erika Lamb, Welcome Home Property Management and Investment

President-Elect, Gary MacDonald, Dickson Realty

Treasurer, Sarah Scattini, RE/MAX Premier Properties

Immediate Past President, Angelica Reyes, The Right Choice Realty

Director, John Graham, Haute Properties Nevada

Director, Dave Hansen, Coldwell Banker Select Real Estate

Director, Christopher Raynor, eXp Relaty

Director, Pat Schweigert, ERA Realty Central

Director, Shelly Dougherty, ERA Realty Central

Director, Sandra Mullét, Solid Source Realty

Fernley Director, Joe Reisenauer, Coldwell Banker Select Real Estate

Affiliate Director, Nick Serrano, Greater Nevada Mortgage

Northern Nevada Regional MLS Trustee Director, Helen Graham, Haute Properties Nevada

Further, according to the Nov. 27 announcement, the following people have completed their term on the RSAR Board of Directors:

Brenda Aucutt, HomeGate Realty of Nevada

Nanette Fink Eaton, Real Estate in Nevada

Cary DeMars, Chase International Real Estate

Margaret Palmer, Ferrari-Lund Real Estate

Go to rsar.net to learn more about the Reno/Sparks Association of Realtors.