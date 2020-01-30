Estimated 26 million will wager $6.8 billion on Super Bowl 54

The American Gaming Association estimates that 26 million Americans will place a bet on this year’s Super Bowl.

That is about 3 million more than last year, equating to more than one in 10 adults in the country.

Association President Bill Miller said Americans will wager some $6.8 billion on the Feb. 2 NFL championship game between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers.

He said close to 4 million will place their bet at a sports book, a 25 percent increase from a year ago, while nearly 5 million will bet online or on a mobile platform either at a licensed operator or an illegal offshore book — a 19 percent increase over 2019.

He said millions more will bet with a bookie or in a pool with friends or at their neighborhood bar.

Miller said 52 percent of those in the survey by the AGA, released Monday, say they’ll bet on Kansas City and 48 percent on the 49ers. As of Thursday morning, Kansas City is a 1-point favorite; the over-under for the game is 54.5 points.

Miller said Americans have more opportunities to bet this year than ever before with 14 states allowing sports betting and six more states along with the District of Columbia preparing to allow legal sports wagering.

“With increased visitation to legal sports books, we are successfully drawing bettors away from the predatory illegal market,” he said.

AGA officials also say legalizing betting is increasing viewership of NFL games. Viewership rose 5 percent in 2019 producing an estimated $2.3 billion in revenue from increased fan engagement.

He said previous research showed that 75 percent of NFL bettors say they are more likely to watch a game if they have a bet on the outcome.