Evolution of healthcare in Northern Nevada subject of Oct. 4 panel
October 1, 2018
RENO, Nev. — A panel of regional healthcare experts will convene Thursday morning for the Northern Nevada Business View's latest Breakfast & Business event, "The Evolution of Healthcare."
Panelists will provide insights into the many trends that helped shape the healthcare industry this year, including. among others:
- Changes in consumer behavior and adaptation
- With the rise of Eastern medicine, how are facilities embracing other methods of care?
- Cannabidiol (CBD): What are the health benefits? Does it pose any risks?
- What is the business impact of the mental health crisis?
- Technological advances in the industry
The event takes place 7-9 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 4, at the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa. Scheduled panelists include:
• Dr. Neda Etezadi-Amoli, interim chair of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, UNR School of Medicine
• Brandon Ghidossi, owner of Harmonious CBD
• Kevin Monaghan, employees benefits broker and owner of LP Insurance Services
Recommended Stories For You
• Alan Olive, CEO of Northern Nevada Medical Center
• Steve Shell, CEO of Reno Behavioral Healthcare Hospital
Cost to attend is $15 for NNBV subscribers and $20 for non-subscribers. Go here to register and learn more.