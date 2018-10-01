Evolution of healthcare in Northern Nevada subject of Oct. 4 panel

RENO, Nev. — A panel of regional healthcare experts will convene Thursday morning for the Northern Nevada Business View's latest Breakfast & Business event, "The Evolution of Healthcare."

Panelists will provide insights into the many trends that helped shape the healthcare industry this year, including. among others:

Changes in consumer behavior and adaptation

With the rise of Eastern medicine, how are facilities embracing other methods of care?

Cannabidiol (CBD): What are the health benefits? Does it pose any risks?

What is the business impact of the mental health crisis?

Technological advances in the industry

The event takes place 7-9 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 4, at the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa. Scheduled panelists include:

• Dr. Neda Etezadi-Amoli, interim chair of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, UNR School of Medicine

• Brandon Ghidossi, owner of Harmonious CBD

• Kevin Monaghan, employees benefits broker and owner of LP Insurance Services

• Alan Olive, CEO of Northern Nevada Medical Center

• Steve Shell, CEO of Reno Behavioral Healthcare Hospital

Cost to attend is $15 for NNBV subscribers and $20 for non-subscribers. Go here to register and learn more.