Expansion project complete at Reno’s Crossing at Meadowood Square

RENO, Nev. — K Corporation announced recently the expansion of the Animal Emergency and Specialty Center in The Crossing at Meadowood Square.

According to a Jan. 3 press release, the business completed a renovation to upgrade its space to 9,244 square feet.

Animal Emergency and Specialty Center originally leased 2,096 square feet of space when it entered the center at at 6407 S. Virginia St. in 1997.

According to the release, the recent expansion includes 1,528 square feet of space behind the Sav-On Dry Cleaner suite to accommodate additional kennel space, administrative offices, a conference room and second restroom.

The business also includes 7,716 square feet housing advanced surgical, CT imaging and pet physical therapy services.

The upgrade comes after Incline Village-based K Corporation completed full ownership of The Crossing at Meadowood Square in September.

The Crossing at Meadwood Square property is located at the corner of South Virginia Street and Neil Road.

Photo: K Corporation

The main tenant, Goodwill Industries, exited the property’s 31,400-square-foot anchor space in October after a decade-long occupancy. Goodwill has since relocated to the shopping center at 5000 Smithridge Drive in Reno, which formerly housed the now-shuttered Toys ‘R Us store.

According to previous reports, K Corporation owner James Kaplan said the anchor space could be subdivided into smaller increments, although he hopes to land a retailer interested in taking the entire space — which also can be expanded if the tenant required additional square footage.

Go to thecrossingreno.com to learn more.