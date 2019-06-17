Fabric Chicks buys Northern Nevada headquarters in $575,000 deal

Fabric Chicks is located at 1511 N. Highway 395 in Gardnerville.

Courtesy photo

GARDNERVILLE, Nev. — Quilt and craft company Fabric Chicks, LLC recently purchased its company headquarters at 1511 N. Highway 395 in Gardnerville for $575,000, officials announced.

According to a June 12 news release, the Nevada State Development Corporation helped facilitate financing for the deal, in partnership with Heritage Bank of Nevada.

Roger Watts, retired from law enforcement, and Elizabeth Watts, a former longtime employee of Elinor Peace Bailey Cloth Dolls in Minden, co-own the business, which launched in 2007.

“We’re proud to offer not only a full selection of supplies to our customers, but also quilting classes, tutorials and machine rentals,” Elizabeth Watts said in a statement. “We are thrilled with the location of our building and expect the signage and excellent location on a major thoroughfare will help raise our local profile and increase walk-in business.”

A stalwart at trade shows throughout Nevada, Arizona, California, Washington, Utah and Oregon, Fabric Chicks markets primarily to the West Coast but ships throughout the entire United States.

Key customers include Quilt Show Reno and Rusty Barn, Inc.

“We were elated to help Elizabeth and Roger realize the huge step of purchasing their headquarters,” Evan Dickson, president of NSDC, said in a statement. “By owning their own building, they have truly taken control of the future of their business. We see nothing but continued success for their operation in the thriving realm of crafts and sewing supplies.”