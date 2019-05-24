Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg spends $59 million on Lake Tahoe properties

TAHOE CITY, Calif. — Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has joined the ranks of celebrity homeowners at Lake Tahoe.

The 35-year-old purchased two of the West Shore’s most iconic properties during the past several months, as first reported by the Wall Street Journal, striking deals for the Carousel Estate and adjoining Brushwood Estate for a reported price tag of $59 million.

The Carousel Estate, located at 2340 Sunnyside Lane in Tahoe City, was put on the market for $29.5 million in November 2017, and according to the Wall Street Journal, was sold to Zuckerberg for $22 million in late 2018.

The property sits on roughly 3.5 acres, according to a past listing on Oliver Luxury Real Estate, and includes 300 feet of lake frontage, a marina-style pier and two buoys. The property’s main home has eight bedrooms and 9 ½ bathrooms along with a two-car garage. The Carousel Estate also includes a guest unit with three bedrooms, one bathroom, and a separate two-car garage.

Zuckerberg’s other purchase, the adjoining Brushwood Estate at 2360 Sunnyside Lane, was also put on the market in late 2017. The 6.2-acre estate was initially listed at $45 million, and was sold for a reported $37 million last January.

The historic property boasts 400 feet of lake frontage, a private pier and two buoys. The property has three homes, including a 6,954-square-foot main home and a 2,526-square-foot guest home, according to a past listing by Tahoe Luxury Properties, which said the site also included a 1,531-square-foot second guest home which was, at the time, in disrepair.

Adventure novelist Stuart Edward White named the property, taking inspiration from the Rudyard Kipling book “The Brushwood Boy.” White purchased the land in the 1920s, according to the listing, and used it as a retreat to write in the summer months.

Other amenities on the property include a hot tub, a wine room and a three-car garage.

The deals for the properties were kept under wraps, according to The Wall Street Journal, through the use of a limited-liability company named Golden Range, a high-end wealth manager, and a series of nondisclosure agreements, which required the listing pictures of the homes to be removed from the internet.

The two properties fall under the jurisdiction of the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency, according to Public Information Officer Chris Larson, meaning any potential construction would need to be approved by the agency.

“Right now there are no current permit applications on file for either of those properties,” said Larson. “But any plans that would come out, would be reviewed by the TRPA to insure that they meet the guidelines set forth in code.”

Zuckerberg is interested in a third property across the street as well, according to The Wall Street Journal, but has yet to finalize a deal.