Father-son duo open Crunch gym franchise in Reno

RENO, Nev. – The Shepaneks aren’t strangers to the family business model.

In fact John Shepanek, who played football at Nevada in the early 1980s, grew up learning the ins-and-outs of business practices from his family.

The Shepanek family poses for a photo in the HIIT Zone at Cruch Reno, which opened in late August. Pictured are Tyler and John Shepanek, back row, and Tyler’s fiance and executive operations manager Eric McCabe, front left, and Karin Shepanek.

Courtesy photo

As of Aug. 23, he and his son Tyler are the owners of a new gym in the Meadowood Mall called Crunch Fitness Reno.

Crunch Fitness is one of the fastest growing fitness gym franchises with over 400 locations across the world, but the Shepaneks are the first to put a franchise location in Nevada.

John and Tyler were both entrenched in physical fitness long before opening Crunch Reno, but it was the passion for doing so that pushed the father-son duo to get started on their own gym.

“My son and I have always had a dream in fitness and wanted to open up a gym,” said John, who is Crunch Reno’s owner.

Squat racks line a room at Crunch Reno owned and operated by the Shepanek family. John Shepanek, a former Nevada football player, opened Crunch Reno with his son, Tyler, as the first Crunch facility in the state of Nevada.

Courtesy photo

With John’s ties to the area and the Crunch brand looking to expand into a new region, the two moved to Reno to get the operation underway.

Tyler, who is Crunch Reno’s vice president, has spent many years working his way up the chain at various other gym franchises in California after growing up playing a host of sports through high school while at Monte Vista (Danville, Calif.).

After starting as a personal trainer, Tyler moved his way up to sales rep and then manager before becoming the general manager for several 24 Hour Fitness gyms in the California Bay Area.

“I kind of grew up following my dad’s footsteps,” said Tyler. “The only thing I really knew was the fitness business. … At the end of the day it all came full circle. It’s a full family business.”

The family ties extend beyond just the father-son combo as Tyler’s fiance Erin McCabe is also tethered into the business as the executive operations manager.

Crunch Reno offers a large range of fitness options for its base members and those who choose a higher scale membership package.

Courtesy photo

“I think it’s all we know,” said Tyler. “We both can butt heads at times, but we have the same goals. … At the end of the day you’re surrounded by people you know you can trust.”

John agreed that the family operation can be stressful, but for his “second career” he wouldn’t have had it any other way.

WHAT CRUNCH RENO OFFERS

Crunch Reno sits at the Meadowood Mall next to Dick’s Sporting Goods.

Price points for joining the gym varies on what each customer is looking for with the least expensive entry point falling at $9.95/month, granting access to the Reno gym as well as workout essentials, locker rooms and circuit training among a few other options.

“We wanted to bring a unique and exciting concept to Nevada and make a difference,” John said.

More expansive options are available as the Peak and Peak Results packages, at $19.95 and $29.95 per month, respectively, and give customers access to a number of different features such as the HIITZone, tanning beds, hydro massage and an online nutrition program to name a few. Both packages also give members access to other Crunch locations.

Peak and Peak Results packages also allow customers to bring a guest with them every time they enter the gym.

The Reno location also has a 2,200-square-foot fitness room for yoga, pilates, Zumba and other classes, which run seven days a week.

“Reno doesn’t have anything like this,” said Tyler. “It’s a really unique brand and it’s affordable. … A lot of people come for the HIIT Zone.”

Along with the rights to Reno/Sparks and Carson City, the Shepaneks also have rights to Las Vegas when they choose to expand to the southern half of the state.

“We want to make it a community and a home where people can meet each other,” said John.

Crunch’s brand prides itself on #NoJudgments and allowing its customers to “join in on the fun” while reaching their goals.

Crunch Reno is open seven days a week from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. on weekdays and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekends.