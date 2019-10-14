Feds release $40 million for Virginia Street project in Reno

RENO, Nev. — The Federal Transit Administration has released a $40.4 million Capital Investment Grant to fund the Washoe Regional Transportation Commission’s Virginia Street project.

Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen, both Democrats, along with Rep. Mark Amodei, a Republican, announced the decision last week.

The project began in 2018 as an upgrade to aging utility infrastructure along Virginia Street through Midtown and and to extend Reno’s existing Rapid bus service to the University of Nevada, Reno north of Interstate 80.

“With these funds in hand, RTC Washoe can take the next steps to extend public transit services to the university, improve pedestrian safety and upgrade infrastructure vital to Midtown’s growing economy,” the trio said in a joint statement.

A second phase of work for the project — of which Sierra Nevada Construction is general contractor — has been underway through this summer to replace underground utilities through Midtown south and to repave and upgrade side streets with added parking and walkways throughout the area.

The congressional delegation promised to continue working together to secure added federal funding and infrastructure legislation to bolster Northern Nevada’s growing economy.