Final phase of Harvest at Damonte Ranch to be ready by early 2020

RENO, Nev. — Lewis Apartment Communities announced recently that the third and final phase of the company’s flagship community, Harvest at Damonte Ranch, is open for leasing.

Final construction on the project located at Veterans Parkway and Steamboat Parkway is expected in early 2020.

Further, Harvest at Damonte Ranch’s second clubhouse, pool and spa is now complete and open for resident use, according to an Aug. 22 news release from MNG Partners, Inc., in behalf of Lewis.

The third phase of the project includes one, two and three-bedroom living spaces ranging from 752 to 1,352 square feet. Each home features luxury finishes, full-size washers and dryers, generous storage and each apartment comes with a garage.

According to the Harvest at Damonte Ranch website, rental rates range from $1,389 to $1,456 a month for one-bedroom units; roughly $1,825 for two-bedroom units; and as much as $2,516 for three-bedroom units.

The project located at Veterans Parkway and Steamboat Parkway in Damonte Ranch.

Courtesy Lewis Apartment Communities

Upon completion of the third phase, the development will total 720 luxury apartment units.

The new 4,500-square-foot clubhouse, meanwhile, complements the project’s previously completed 8,400-square-foot clubhouse.

An additional dog park and a large resident plaza, garden and second kid’s play place are currently under construction.

Harvest at Damonte Ranch is the third major multifamily development in Southeast Reno under the Lewis Apartment Communities portfolio, which includes Latitude 39 and Esprit Townhome Apartments.