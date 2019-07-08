‘Finance – Preparing for the Future’ focus of NNBV’s July 11 Breakfast & Business

RENO, Nev. — Tickets are still available for the NNBV’s next Breakfast & Business panel discussion, “Finance — Preparing For the Future,” scheduled for 7-9 a.m. Thursday, July 11, 2019, at the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa.

Our expert panel of professionals from regional financial firms and agencies will tackle several important issues, such as a 2019 Nevada Legislature recap; blockchain transactions; lending and borrowing; the current state and future potential of the banking industry; matters associated with investments and stocks; the financial hurdles of starting and selling a business; and the importance of businesses establishing a proper succession plan, among others.

Anna Durst

Anna Durst, CEO of the Nevada Society of Certified Public Accountants, will serve as moderator of the following panel:

Bruce Ford

• Bruce Ford, SVP/Regional Banking Manager, City National Bank

Jorge Montoya

• Jorge Montoya, Senior Mortgage Banker, Montoya Mortgage Team, Guild Mortgage

Teela McCullar

• Teela McCullar, Director, Barnard Vogler & Co.

Jennifer Rogers Markwell

• Jennifer Rogers Markwell, Financial Consultant, Platinum Wealth Management

Tyson Falk

• Tyson K. Falk, a policy analyst at McDonald Carano.

Tickets cost $20 for NNBV subscribers, and $25 for non-subscribers. Go here to purchase a ticket and learn more.

The NNBV’s Breakfast & Business series — sponsored by City National Bank — takes place the first Thursday of each month (excluding January and February; also, the July event is July 11 due to the Independence Day holiday), allowing regional business leaders and residents to network and hear from an expert panel on various topics, all while enjoying a hearty breakfast.

The July 11 event’s featured nonprofit spotlight is Eddy House.