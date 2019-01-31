Northern Nevada’s first-ever freestanding ER coming to Northwest Reno

RENO, Nev. â€” Northern Nevada Medical Center held a groundbreaking event on Thursday, Jan. 31, for its planned freestanding emergency department in northwest Reno.

Known as “ER at McCarran NW,” the 24-hour facilityÂ in the Canyon Center Shopping PlazaÂ at 10290 N. McCarran Blvd. will be the first-ever freestanding emergency medical care center in Reno-Sparks, according to NNMC.

"We are excited to extend emergency services in Reno and meet the healthcare demands of our growing region," Alan Olive, CEO of Northern Nevada Medical Center, said at the groundbreaking. "This new facility will deliver care closer to home, and through board-certified physicians and skilled nursing staff, we will treat patients similar to that of a hospital ER."

According to media reports,Â NNMC’s goal is to open the new ER in early 2020.

Similarly to a hospital ER, the McCarran facilityÂ will treat a variety of emergency medical needs, according to an NNMC news release, including chest pain, broken bones, minor lacerations, flu and other ailments.

“If a patient requires a higher level of care, NNMC will work with local EMS to transport patients to an appropriate regional hospital,” according to the release. “The (facility) will feature eight treatment rooms, including fast-track exam rooms designed to efficiently triage low severity patients. Also offered are advanced imaging services such as CT, X-Ray and MRI, lab and pharmacy.

“The FED delivery care model is designed to produce shorter wait-times for patients who do not require robust services offered at a full-service hospital. NNMC anticipates that opening this facility will streamline care across the region, reducing all hospital wait times.”