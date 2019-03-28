First-ever Reno Venture Conference set for May 14-15

RENO, Nev. â€” The Economic Development Authority of Western Nevada (EDAWN) will host the inaugural “Reno Venture Conference” in May in an effort to increase early stage investment in the local economy.

According to a news release,Â EDAWN recently received a grant from the Office of Innovation and Entrepreneurship, within the U.S. Economic Development Administration, to launch a Reno-based seed fund and venture conference. The grant focuses on encouraging more investment into local startups.

The Reno Venture Conference, which is partially funded by the grant, will be May 14-15 at the Nevada Museum of Art.

Ray Muzyka,Â a renowned angel investor in technology, health/biotech/medical innovations and social enterprise at ThresholdImpact, will serve as keynote speaker.

Startups who are currently seeking capital are invited to apply to pitch for entrepreneurs to found, manage and fund new ventures.

Companies who are selected to pitch are notÂ guaranteedÂ investment, according to EDAWN, only the opportunity to compete for funding.

"We see entrepreneurial and startup technology jobs as a growing part of our economy over the coming years," EDAWN President/CEO Mike Kazmierski said in a statement. "Seed capital provides a critically important resource for startups to launch and gain market acceptance, before seeking growth capital from outside our region.”

In order to qualify for potential funding, application must be received byÂ April 1 â€” and you must be ready to submit to due diligence immediately thereafter. Go to renoventureconference.com to register and to learn more.