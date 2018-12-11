First Independent Bank helps donate more than 250 winter coats

RENO, Nev. — Many Northern Nevada children in need of a warm winter coat will receive one thanks to those who participated in the annual Hot August Nights Foundation coat drive supported by First Independent Bank.

In September, a total of 126 coats were donated at First Independent Bank locations in Reno, Sparks, Carson City and Fallon, according to a Nov. 28 press release fromFirst Independent Bank.

The coats are in addition to roughly 135 collected by the Hot August Nights Foundation during its one-day annual coat drive held Oct. 6, and donated to the Boys and Girls Club of Truckee Meadows.

"At First Independent Bank, we are committed to assist those in our community who need some help," Jim DeVolld, regional manager at First Independent Bank, said in a statement. "Working with the Hot August Nights Foundation over the past four years, we have had the great opportunity to improve the lives of hundreds of children who do not have a warm winter coat. I want to sincerely thank all of those who joined us in this effort.”

The coats were presented to regional families by the Boys and Girls Club of Truckee Meadows during the organization's Thanksgiving dinner event.