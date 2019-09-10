First Independent Bank, Hot August Nights partner on 13th annual coat drive

RENO, Nev. — With students back in the classroom and fall officially arriving this month, First Independent Bank and the Hot August Nights Foundation are teaming up to support Northern Nevada children in need of a warm winter coat.

Since 2015, First Independent Bank has partnered with the foundation for its annual coat drive to collect hundreds of coats that are donated to the Boys and Girls Club of Truckee Meadows to distribute to families in need.

“We know that some children will be walking to and from school this winter without the benefit of a warm coat,” Jim DeVolld, senior vice president and regional manager of First Independent Bank, said in a Sept. 3 press release. “In joining with the Hot August Nights Foundation during their annual coat drive, we want to invite the community to help us address this need by donating a coat or two.”

Continuing through Monday, Sept. 30, the public can drop off new or gently used winter coats at any First Independent Bank location during normal business hours.

All six bank locations in Reno, Sparks, Carson City and Fallon have a designated bin in the lobby:

Kietzke Branch – 5335 Kietzke Lane, Reno

Robb Drive – 6290 Sharlands Avenue, Reno

Sparks Industrial – 980 S. McCarran Blvd., Sparks

Sparks Marina – 725 Sparks Blvd., Sparks

Carson City – 1818 East College Parkway, Carson City

Fallon – 2061 West Williams Ave., Fallon

“The Hot August Nights Foundation annual coat drive has collected and distributed more than 8,500 coats since 2007,” said Mike Whan, executive director of Hot August Nights, in the Sept. 3 release. “We are extremely humbled by how many children in our community go without a coat during the winter season.

“We couldn’t be more grateful to our community that donate to our coat drive helping us to rectify this situation for our local youth.”

Aside from other locations with partnering businesses, you can also drop off coats during the Hot August Nights season close out event, Fall Frenzy, on Oct. 5 at the Baldini’s Sports Casino parking lot.