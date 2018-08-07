First Independent Bank to collect winter coats for Northern NV children

RENO, Nev. â€” First Independent Bank is joining community organizations, Hot August Nights Foundation and Boys and Girls Club of Truckee Meadows to collect winter coats for Northern Nevada children.

In September, the public is encouraged to support local children in need by dropping off a new or gently used winter coat at any First Independent Bank location in Reno, Sparks, Carson City or Fallon.

For the past four years, First Independent Bank has joined with the Hot August Nights Foundation to collect hundreds of coats, which are then distributed to families by the Boys and Girls Club of Truckee Meadows.

Donated winter coats can be dropped off in September during normal business hours at the following First Independent Bank locations:

Kietzke Lane – 5335 Kietzke Lane, Reno

Robb Drive – 6290 Sharlands Avenue, Reno

Sparks Industrial – 980 South McCarran Boulevard, Sparks

Sparks Marina – 725 Sparks Boulevard, Sparks

Carson City – 1818 East College Parkway, Carson City

Fallon – 2061 West Williams Avenue, Fallon

All locations are open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday – Thursday; and 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Friday.

You can also donate a new or gently used winter coat during the Hot August Nights Fall Frenzy Show-n-Shine and annual Coat Drive on Oct. 6 at Baldini's Sports Casino at 865 S. Rock Blvd. in Sparks. Coats will be collected between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. in the "Show-n-Shine" area.