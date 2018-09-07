First Independent Bank’s Fall Economic Forum set for Sept. 20

RENO, Nev. — Economist Christopher Thornberg, Ph.D., is scheduled to present his insight and opinion about Northern Nevada's economic growth during First Independent Bank's Fall Economic Forum on Sept. 20.

Thornberg, who served as the keynote speaker at the same First Independent Bank event last year (additionally, he spoke during a similar forum put on this spring by City National Bank), is expected to address local, state and regional economic issues, including:

• Job Growth: What can keep Northern Nevada's momentum going?

• Needed in Northern Nevada: More jobs or more workers, or both?

• Housing Supply: How can this affect my business?

• Recession: Are we headed there? How is the current economy different from 2007?

• Population: Who is moving to Nevada and is this good news for employers?

• Real Estate: Is the current market sustainable or is it the sign of another "bubble?

The forum is scheduled from 7-9:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 20, at The Grove, at 95 Foothill Road in South Reno.

According to First Independent Bank, a limited number of free tickets are available by emailing a ticket request to marketing@firstindependentnv.com.

Dr. Thornberg is a founding partner of Beacon Economics, LLC, and is recognized as one of the nation's leading economists and economic commentators. "

Dr. Thornberg is well-known for his economic insights, as well as his ability to analyze wide-ranging data points and deliver them in an understandable format, Bob Francl, executive vice president, regional president, First Independent Bank, said in a statement. "I encourage any business owner or operator who is seeking knowledge about local and regional economic indicators to take advantage of this opportunity."