Former Beverly Hills chamber director to lead ‘Downtown Reno Partnership’

RENO,Nev. — Downtown Reno's recently created nonprofit business improvement district (BID) has officially been named the Downtown Reno Partnership.

According to a Sept. 25 news release, Alex Stettinski has been named executive director of the Downtown Reno Partnership.

"I am so glad Reno decided to start a business improvement district, and I feel honored to be able to lead it together with an amazing board of directors," Stettinski said in a statement. "BIDs have proven to be highly effective in communities all over the country, and I know it will make a big difference to Downtown Reno."

Stettinski previously served as executive director of the Beverly Hills Chamber of Commerce from 2011-15, and was Vice President of Operations & Strategic Planning at Visit West Hollywood from 2015-16, among other consulting and marketing work in the greater Los Angeles area.

According to the news release, Stettinski's past accomplishments include “reviving the Beverly Hills Chamber of Commerce, elevating West Hollywood's Avenues of Art & Design BID and branding a newly revitalized Downtown Los Angeles.”

One of the first initiatives the Downtown Reno Partnership will reportedly launch is the Downtown Reno Ambassadors program. Ambassadors will work to improve, promote, and enhance the overall attractiveness and downtown appeal by providing hospitality, safety and maintenance services for Downtown Reno’s business improvement district.

“The Downtown Reno Ambassador team will be hired, trained and deployed by the end of October to perform duties including litter control, weed abatement, graffiti removal, visibility and presence patrols, personal safety escorts, homeless outreach, and providing general hospitality services for all visitors, workers, business owners and residents of Downtown Reno,” according to the news release.

The privately funded Downtown Reno Partnership encompasses 120 city blocks — 2,043 parcels, or 24.9 million square feet — and includes private and public properties.