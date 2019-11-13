Four Reno events centers to install walk-through metal detectors

RENO, Nev. — Event management company ASM Global announced recently it is upping security at the four Reno venues it manages — Reno-Sparks Convention Center, Reno Events Center, National Bowling Stadium and Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center.

According to a Nov. 8 press release from ASM Global, the company purchased 12 Garrett walk-through metal detectors to be used at all four venues.

“ASM Global is focused on safety, security and delivering top … industry experiences to patrons at all four of our facilities,” Michael Day, General Manager of ASM Global’s Reno-Sparks operations, said in a statement. “With the addition of these state-of-the-art walk-through metal detectors, we hope to provide our customers with an increased peace of mind and a quicker security check while attending events at our venues.”

According to the press release, the units are scheduled to be installed on November 13 (today) and will be immediately operational for all ticketed events taking place at the four venues.

ASM Global was formed in October 2019 from the merger of entertainment/event companies AEG Facilities and SMG. It manages more than 300 venues across the world.