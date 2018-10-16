Frank Abagnale, of ‘Catch Me If You Can’ lore, to keynote Reno cyber fraud event

RENO, Nev. — As part of National Cyber Security Awareness Month (October), City National Bank and RBC Wealth Management are hosting a Cyber Fraud & Identity Theft event in Reno with renowned speaker Frank Abagnale, from the famed movie “Catch Me If You Can.”

Seating is limited; the event is set for 8-10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 22, at the Grove at South Creek (95 Foothill Road). Registration and breakfast begins at 8 a.m., with the program starting at 8:30.

According to a news release from City National Bank, “Abagnale is one of the world's most respected authorities on forgery, embezzlement and secure documents. For over 40 years he has worked with, advised and consulted with hundreds of financial institutions, corporations and government agencies around the world.

“Mr. Abagnale's rare blend of knowledge and expertise began more than 50 years ago when he was known as one of the world's most famous con men. His riveting story provided the inspiration for Steven Spielberg's 2002 film, ‘Catch Me If You Can,’starring Leonardo DiCaprio as Abagnale and Tom Hanks as the FBI agent fast on his heels. The Tony-Award winning musical, ‘Catch Me If You Can,’ directed by the legendary Jack O'Brien, opened on Broadway at the Neil Simon Theatre in April of 2011.”

The Oct. 22 event is described as an opportunity to hear “industry experts discuss current trends in cyber fraud and preventive measures you can take. They will provide specific insights to help you protect yourself, your business and your family from identity theft and other cyber security threats.”