Free GOED event in Reno aims to connect small businesses to government contracts

RENO, Nev. — The Nevada Governor’s Office of Economic Development is hosting a free event in Reno next week to help match Nevada small businesses with local, state and federal contracting and subcontracting opportunities.

The “Small Business Matchmaker” will take place 9 a.m. to noon June 27 at DePoali Middle School, 9300 Wilbur May Pkwy.

According to a GOED news release, small businesses can meet one-on-one with more than 30 government procurement representatives, contractors, resource partners and other business owners.

Nearly 90 Nevada small businesses participated in last year’s event and had the opportunity to meet with decision-makers from all over the state.

“Providing opportunities for small businesses is a top priority in my administration. Free events such as these afford small businesses the tools to expand and compete for lucrative government contracts,” Gov. Steve Sisolak said in a statement. “Nevada contract work should be done by Nevada businesses, and this event will give local businesses the tools and knowledge to be competitive.”

Attendees are asked to register for the event by June 25 online and bring a one-page document of the company’s capabilities and business cards.

For more information, visit diversifynevada.com.