Free seminar on new Nevada labor laws set for Sept. 12

CARSON CITY, Nev. — The Nevada Labor Commissioner is offering business managers a free seminar on Nevada labor laws including changes and updates stemming from the 2019 Legislature.

A spokesman said topics will include upcoming changes to the state’s minimum wage (which will rise to $15 in hour in the coming years), overtime, investigations, and fines and penalties, among other topics.

The session is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 12 from 9:30-11:30 a.m. at the Insurance Division Hearing Room, 1818 College Parkway, according to the commissioner’s office.

Seating is limited so reservations are required. Go here to RSVP and learn more.