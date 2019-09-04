Free seminar on new Nevada labor laws set for Sept. 12
CARSON CITY, Nev. — The Nevada Labor Commissioner is offering business managers a free seminar on Nevada labor laws including changes and updates stemming from the 2019 Legislature.
A spokesman said topics will include upcoming changes to the state’s minimum wage (which will rise to $15 in hour in the coming years), overtime, investigations, and fines and penalties, among other topics.
The session is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 12 from 9:30-11:30 a.m. at the Insurance Division Hearing Room, 1818 College Parkway, according to the commissioner’s office.
Seating is limited so reservations are required. Go here to RSVP and learn more.
Carson Tahoe Health creates cancer triage line
The triage line coordinates care among the patient, nurses and physicians at the Cancer Center in Carson City. Since launching in late May, the nurse triage line has responded to an average of 3-5 calls per day, seeing great results.