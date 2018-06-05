Free summer seminar for business owners begins June 27 in Reno

RENO, Nev. — Great Basin Federal Credit Union will host a five-week seminar series, in collaboration with 120 West Strategic Communications, to help small business owners start, build, and grow their businesses.

The free series begins June 27, according to a June 5 news release. "Let's Talk – Small Business Success" will feature discussions led by Ira M. Gostin, MBA, an entrepreneur and president of Reno-based 120 West Strategic Communications.

"We are very passionate about small business education at Great Basin Federal Credit Union," Jennifer Denoo, president and CEO of Great Basin, said in a statement. "The partnership with Ira Gostin and 120 West in providing this seminar series solidifies our commitment to our membership and community in providing education and resources to empower entrepreneurs towards success in their businesses."

The five-week series will culminate in a comprehensive business plan workshop on Oct. 24. The rest of the sessions will have different topics as follows:

June 27: Move the Needle – Grow Your Business

July 25: Strategy Charts the Path

August 29: Say What? What's Your Message?

September 26: SmartMarketing (usable marketing strategies)

October 24: Business Plan Workshop

"I love helping entrepreneurs grow their businesses," Gostin said. "My goal for this is to guide attendees on building a business plan that will help them achieve the results they want."

The free workshops will be held at the Great Basin branch a at 9770 S. Virginia St. in Reno from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Click here to register or for more information.