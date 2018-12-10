Free workshop in Carson City to address market volatility

CARSON CITY, Nev. — Does market volatility have you worried about your nest egg or investments? Wondering how to navigate the ups and downs of today's stock market?

Anyone saving for retirement or looking to preserve their savings is invited to attend a free workshop presented by New York Life agent Johnny Olivas from 6 to 7 p.m. Dec. 12 at his office, 403 N. Nevada St. in Carson City.

"Those saving for retirement or those with a nest egg who are worried about current market conditions are invited to attend," Olivas said. "We will discuss ways to understand how volatility can lead to opportunity, the risks of trying to time the market and the benefits of maintaining a long-term approach to investing."

Olivas will walk participants through an interactive session by offering tips and strategies for navigating the market volatility seen in the fourth quarter of 2018.

"Riding Out Market Volatility — How to Make It Work for You" will answer questions about the dynamics of market volatility and is one in a series of informational education workshops Olivas offers to the public.

Light refreshments will be provided and attendees don't need to bring anything. Additional seminars on estate planning, business planning, insurance planning and retirement planning will be offered in 2019.

To reserve a spot, as space is limited, call 775-325-2276 or e-mail johnny@multigenfinancialstrategies.com.