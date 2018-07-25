From cannabis to startups: Aug. 2 breakfast event to talk ‘Innovation Ecosystem’

RENO, Nev. — Roughly 115 people attended the NNBV's Breakfast & Business event on July 12 — "Nevada Cannabis Industry: Cultivating the Future" — to listen to panel members discuss the one-year anniversary legal cannabis sales in Nevada and what the future might hold for the blooming industry.

Washoe County Commissioner Kitty Jung served as moderator for the following speakers: Will Adler, director of the Sierra Cannabis Coalition; Bill Anderson, executive director of the Nevada Department of Taxation; Patrick Carr, project manager of Miles Construction; Brian R. Irvin, of Dickinson Wright, PLLC; Courtney Meredith, co-founder of Design on Edge; and Thoran Towler, CEO of the Nevada Association of Employers.

The next Breakfast & Business event — part of the NNBV's monthly series focused on engaging Northern Nevada's business community — takes place 7-9 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 2, at the Atlantis Casino Spa Resort in Reno, with the following theme: "The Innovation Ecosystem: Bringing Startups to Nevada."

Doug Erwin, VP of Entrepreneurial Development for EDAWN, will serve as moderator of the following panel:

Mark D. Anderson: Director of Nevada Industry Excellence

Adam Kiefer: Co-Founder and CEO of Talage Insurance

Scott Levy: Founder of Watershed Growth Ventures, LLC, and co-director of Reno's inNEVator boot camp

Kyle McClelland: President of the Entrepreneurs' Organization Reno-Tahoe chapter and its accelerator

Tickets for the breakfast are $15 for NNBV subscribers and $20 for non-subscribers. Go to http://www.nnbusinessview.com/B&B to register