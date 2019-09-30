Future of healthcare focus of NNBV’s Oct. 3 Breakfast & Business event

RENO, Nev. — The ability to provide accessible and affordable medical care is arguably the most pressing issue facing Americans today, and as we prepare to embark on a new decade — not to mention a presidential election year in 2020 — it’s more important than ever before to understand challenges and opportunities facing the healthcare industry.

This is especially true across greater Reno-Sparks, which is amid a revolutionary era of growth due to the California-aided technology boom.

With experts suggesting Northern Nevada could grow by more than 50,000 people over the next five years, it’s no doubt the Biggest Little City in the World is only getting bigger.

And with big cities come big-city problems. Skyrocketing medical costs, an increasingly difficult health insurance landscape, rising concerns about our nation’s mental health awareness, and Big Pharma’s stranglehold on politicians are just a few of the major challenges facing the healthcare industry.

With these concepts in mind, the NNBV’s October Breakfast & Business event — scheduled for 7-9 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa in Reno — will focus on the current state of healthcare in Northern Nevada.

Thomas L. Schwenk, M.D., Dean of the University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine and Vice President for Health Sciences University of Nevada, Reno, will moderate the following panel of regional experts:

The panel will look to shed light on short-term and long-term opportunities for the region as a whole, and provide insights into the many trends that figure to impact the healthcare industry into 2020 and beyond.

The Oct. 3 event is sponsored by Meadows Bank and Northern Nevada Medical Center, and the featured nonprofit spotlight this month is JAG Nevada.

The NNBV’s Breakfast & Business series typically takes place the first Thursday of each month, allowing regional business leaders and residents to network and hear from an expert panel on various topics, all while enjoying a hearty breakfast.

Tickets cost $20 for NNBV subscribers and $25 for non-subscribers. Go here to purchase a ticket and learn more.