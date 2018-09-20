Galaxy Theatres opens 13-screen Sparks location in Victorian Square

SPARKS, Nev. — Galaxy Theatres on Sept. 20 announced the opening of the Victorian location in Sparks, the company’s third location in Northern Nevada.

According to a news release, the new 13-screen theater includes the popular Galaxy Theatres lounge chairs, beer and win sales, and other amenities.

"It is thrilling to be a part of Victorian Square's latest mixed-use venture, bringing a renewed sense of community to Sparks," Frank Rimkus, co-founder and chief executive officer of Galaxy Theatres, said in a statement. "Many people remember having their first date or watching their favorite movie of all time at this theatre location. It is wonderful to breathe new life into this landmark spot."

For more information, visit galaxytheatres.com.