Gardnerville woman opens Howliday Inn ‘resort’ for pet daycare

GARDNERVILLE, Nev. — This holiday season brings a special gift to Stacy Kixmiller.

A lifelong dog lover, Kixmiller has fulfilled a dream of opening Howliday Inn Pet Resort. Located by the Gardnerville Post Office and Hamdogs Restaurant, the 5,000-square-foot facility offers cage-free indoor and outdoor daycare and boarding to Carson Valley’s dog owners and visitors.

Daycare for dogs has been growing rapidly with over 7,000 businesses nationwide as pet owners realize their furry friends need socialization and exercise just like humans.

Experts recommend 15 minutes of hard aerobic exercise at least twice a week.

So, an occasional walk around the block doesn’t quite cut it. Kixmiller said.

“Our goal is to provide a safe and fun environment for doggies to play and run indoors and out,” she said. “We provide enrichment activities, free play time and lots of belly rubs.”

Dogs are evaluated to determine their level of activity and socialization and then sorted by size and age.

Trained attendants supervise all group play activity. Nap time is noon to 2 p.m.

The new facility features four indoor play areas and two outdoor areas with Astroturf; providing music, grass, sunshine and fresh air.

Overnight stays are available for up to two weeks so pets can have as much fun as their owners on vacation. Owners can select a private suite or a group slumber party supervised by one of Howliday Inn’s around-the-clock attendants.

For information call Kixmiller at 775-782-4695, visit http://www.HowlidayInnPets.com, or just stop by. The business is located at 1267 U.S. Highway 395 in Gardnerville. Lobby hours are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day.