RENO, Nev. — Gauler Realty, Real Estate and Property Management recently announced it has moved offices to 475 Hill St. in Midtown Reno.

According to the company, the move is part of an office space expansion project designed to allow more residential sales agents and property managers to join the team.

Gauler Realty was first established in 2003; Carole Gauler is broker/owner. Visit gaulerrealty.com/w2 to learn more.