Golden Corral targets Reno for expansion

RALEIGH, N.C. – Golden Corral, the nation’s largest grill buffet chain, believes that Reno is the perfect place for its rapidly expanding and proven business model. The next step is to choose an experienced entrepreneur to lead Golden Corral’s new franchise expansion efforts in Reno.

Golden Corral has thrived across the USA for more than 46 years, expanding to 491 locations in 41 states as of August 2019. Recently, Golden Corral has experienced dynamic growth out west, including opening 14 new locations in California since 2012 as part of the brand’s very own California Gold Rush. The Reno Golden Corral will be the third location in Nevada and is expected to follow the success of the restaurants in Las Vegas and Henderson.

“The restaurant business is extremely competitive and Golden Corral conducts an exhaustive search to identify markets that fit our recipe for success,” said Van Ingram, Vice President of Franchise Development for Golden Corral. “We have chosen Reno because the area matches the demographic profile for our brand. We look at population, as well as traffic counts and other characteristics, to target high upside markets where we believe franchise operators can thrive. The ideal franchisee for Reno will be a savvy businessperson with experience in the restaurant and hospitality industry who can successfully lead and operate their own business.”

The Reno expansion comes as the Golden Corral brand looks to the future, revitalizing its brand and attracting new customers and franchise prospect.

To learn more, http://www.goldencorralfranchise.com.