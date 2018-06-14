Got $35 million? It’s all you need for this 13.6-acre Tahoe Nevada property

GLENBROOK, Nev. — One of Lake Tahoe's largest privately held estates was recently listed by Chase International for an asking price of $35 million.

“The Pines,” located in the exclusive Glenbrook community on the East Shore, was originally developed as a summer retreat for the Scripps/Howard newspaper family back in the 1930s.

The property has since been equally divided into three separate estates, but still retains its untouched, secluded appeal. The 13.6-acre double parcel includes a main residence, guesthouse and caretaker's home. The grounds feature a three-hole golf course with practice green, swimming pool and spa, waterfalls, covered bridge, trout ponds, baseball practice enclosure and granite outcroppings.

The main residence was built in 1998 and is a contemporary, mountain style home with dramatic multi-level windows showcasing spectacular views from every room. State-of-the-art craftsmanship is evident in the slate floors, copper wallpaper, iron staircase railings and cathedral alder ceilings, creating a sense of relaxed grandeur throughout.

The home also features two rustic cherry staircases, master wing, four guest suites and sitting area, large bunk room, gym or office area, spa and wine room. The park-like grounds were intricately designed with walkways, patios and decks for outdoor living, while the 3,000-square-foot guesthouse is a replica of the original historic main house, with four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

For more information about the Pines, go to glenbrookgold.com or contact Trinkie Watson at 530-582-0722.

