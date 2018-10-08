Gourmet gluten-free cupcake company opens first Reno location

RENO, Nev. — Mindful Cupcakes opened its first retail location in Reno, at 6300 Mae Anne Ave., on Oct. 6, the company announced last week.

The woman-owned bakery specializes in gluten-free and refined sugar-free cakes, as well as certified paleo foods, and is "the first of its kind in the United States," according to a company news release.

"This is the realization of a lifelong dream," owner and founder Christina Ciaccio said in a statement. "I really wanted to be healthier and feel better, but I didn't want to give up my favorite treats, so I kept working on a recipe that lets me literally have my cake and eat it, too."

After years of development, Ciaccio — who suffers from gluten sensitivity — created a gourmet cupcake free of gluten, grains, dairy, soy and refined sugars that comes in five flavors and is sold commercially in retail stores throughout Northern California and Nevada.

A Southern California native, Ciaccio relocated to Reno to sell cupcakes by word of mouth. She soon evolved to using a commercial kitchen in May 2017 after working with the Nevada Small Development Center, which helped her develop a business plan and secure a microbusiness loan, according to a previous report.

She eventually found financing and support from Reno-area businesses and the Small Business Administration to open her storefront last week.

Go to http://www.mindfulcupcakes.com to learn more.