Grand Sierra chili fest raises nearly $8,000 for nonprofits

RENO, Nev. — The Grand Sierra Resort and Casino’s Beer & Chili Festival this year raised more than $7,800 for local nonprofits, including main beneficiary Reno Rodeo Foundation.

According to an Oct. 29 press release, 13,000 people attended the annual fall event at the resort/casino on Oct 19-20, where ticket sales for the Firehouse Chili Challenge, which featured six fire departments from across the region, benefited the Reno Rodeo Foundation.

Members of the Reno Rodeo Foundation, the festival’s main beneficiary this year, were on hand to help at the annual event.

Photo: Tara Trovato / The Publicity Lab

In addition, Firehouse Chili Challenge participants competed on behalf of the charity of their choice. The judges’ favorite, Reno Fire Department, earned $500 for the Reno Firefighter Community Assistance Program, while “People’s Choice” winners Nevada Air National Guard Fire Department selected Honor Flight Nevada as the recipient of their $500 donation.

According to the release, chefs also competed for a pair of $1,000 grand prizes to donate to the charity of their choice. Saturday’s winner was Battle Born Food Truck with their Nevada-style Tri-Tip Chili. The team chose to donate its grand prize of $1,000 to Step2 Reno.

The Battle Born Food Truck is donating its $1,000 grand prize to Step2 Reno.

Photo: Tara Trovato / The Publicity Lab

Asian Street Eats Food Truck’s Asian-Inspired chili won Sunday’s competition. The popular Laos food truck selected Northern Nevada Children’s Cancer Foundation as its $1,000 recipient.

A new addition to this year’s event was a corn hole competition, won by the team at KOLO 8 News, who donated $1,000 to Dress for Success Northern Nevada.

Next year’s event will take place Oct. 17-18, 2020. Go to gsrbeerandchili.com to learn more.